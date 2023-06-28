We are experimenting with a new name for our old building. The building was constructed in 1918-1919 as the Vernon County Normal School, and the name “County Normal” is still carved in stone on the east side of the building. However, the school closed over 50 years ago.

The building has housed the Vernon County Historical Society, museum, and archives for over 30 years now. We have long referred to the building as the Vernon County Museum, but that name doesn’t include “historical society” or “archives” or even “history,” so it doesn’t tell the whole story of what happens here. We also sometimes call the building the Normal School Museum, but fewer and fewer people connect with the memory of the Normal School.

So, we are now beginning to refer to the building as the Vernon County History Center. A new awning over our front door proclaims, “Vernon County Museum and History Center,” combining the old and new names as we gradually make this change.

This is the last week to view the special traveling exhibit from the Wisconsin Historical Society. It is here at the Vernon County History Center through Saturday, July 1. The title of the exhibit is “We Will Always Be Here: Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ Historymakers.” Ten panels tell the stories of eight Wisconsinites in simple, graphic novel-inspired language, with original artwork by artist nipinet landsem. We are so fortunate to have the exhibit here for Pride Month, and to have been able to take it to the Viroqua Area Pride festival.

The annual Marcia Andrew Memorial Strawberry Shortcake Social will be held on Tuesday, July 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the historic Sherry-Butt House. The house is located at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua, and is owned and operated by the Vernon County Historical Society. Admission of $6 includes strawberry shortcake, frozen vanilla custard, lemonade or coffee, musical entertainment, and a tour of the house.

The food and music are enjoyed outside on the beautiful green lawn, under the shade trees. Music begins at 1 p.m. with the Viroqua Community Band. Food will be served all afternoon, and you can also tour the house at any time during the afternoon. The gracious historic home is interpreted primarily in the 1890s period, with original furnishings and many stories about the original inhabitants.

Take-outs will also be available. In the unlikely event of rain, food will be served as take-out only, and house tours will still be offered.