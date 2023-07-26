Looking ahead to August, the Vernon County Historical Society will be grilling outside at Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will be serving hot dogs and bratwurst, and all proceeds will help us to preserve and promote our shared local history.

Recently in this column, we’ve been looking at the business directories that are a part of the 1878 Vernon County plat map. The smallest directory is for the Town of Forest, with just one business listed. R.S. Sherman of Section 12 worked in “General Blacksmithing.” His blacksmith shop is actually marked on the plat map, the “B. Shop” in Section 12.

The book “History of Vernon County,” published a few years later in 1884, lists R.S. Sherman a few times. He is noted to be the chair of the town of Forest board in 1884, and to have briefly served as the postmaster at Mt. Tabor. Our records indicate that his first name was Rufus, that he served in the Civil War, and that he died in 1890 and is buried in Mt. Tabor.

Another very small business directory on the 1878 plat map is that of the nearby town of Stark. Only three businesses are advertised for this township. A.W. DeJean is listed as a “Lumberman, Miller, Farmer and Dealer in General Merchandise” in the village of Star, just north of present-day La Farge. In 1863, Anson De Jean built his general store, in 1864 he went into the saw milling business with his father Thomas, and in 1873 Thomas and Anson built a flour mill.

Star was located along the Kickapoo River, and the De Jean mills were operated using the waterpower of the Kickapoo. Anson also ran a large farm, and at one time owned 1,100 acres of land in Vernon County. The De Jean grist mill and store are both marked on the 1878 plat map, in Section 29. Several tools once used by Anson are on exhibit in the “Tool Shed” display of the agriculture room at the museum.

J. Fulmer is the next business owner listed for the town of Stark. He is described as the proprietor of the Half Way House in Section 4, which must be the hotel indicated there on the 1878 plat map. The hotel is on a major road that parallels the Kickapoo River.

The final business is that of J.L. De Hart and Company of the West Lima Lumber Company, which wasn’t even in the town of Stark. Instead it was located just across the county line in West Lima, Richland County. In addition to lumber, his company also dealt in livestock and general merchandise.

You can purchase a copy of the 1878 map in book format with an index at our gift shop inside the Vernon County Museum and History Center, or through our online bookstore at our website, vernoncountyhistory.org. The book is $12 and does not include the business directories mentioned above but does have a one-page map for each township, plus an alphabetical index of landowners.