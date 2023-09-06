The next meeting of the genealogy class will be Thursday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m., at the Vernon County Museum and History Center. Blaine Hedberg, current president of the Westby Area Historical Society and former director of the Norwegian American Genealogical Center in Madison, will be the guest speaker for the day. He will talk about funeral home records, and how to use them when learning about your family history.

New students are always welcome to join the class. Members of the Vernon County Historical Society attend for free, and non-members are asked to pay $5 per session. Genealogy classes are held in the first-floor, wheelchair-accessible conference room.

Recently in this column we’ve been examining the business directories that form the border of the 1878 Vernon County plat map. A copy of this wall map hangs in the first-floor hallway of the history center. The business directories cover most of the townships and a few of the cities and villages of late 19th-century Vernon County.

Today we’ll turn to the town of Harmony. Four businesses are profiled, three of them based in the village of Newton. “Harris and Buchanan” are listed as proprietors of Newton’s combined grist and saw mill. Newton was built along the north fork of the Bad Axe River, and the river powered this mill.

S.S. Mellen made sleighs and wagons in Newton in 1878, and also did general blacksmithing. So, his main business was essentially transportation, as he manufactured vehicles and then provided horseshoes for the animals that pulled the vehicles.

Bennett and Williams are listed as “General Dealers in Dry Goods, Groceries, Notions, Hardware, Boots, Shoes, Hats, Caps, etc.” – really a one-stop shop in Newton. John Milton Bennett and his brother-in-law, H.D. Williams, owned and operated stores in both Viroqua and Newton. John Milton’s son John Henry Bennett, who became a prominent attorney in Viroqua, was born above the store in Newton in 1876.

The final business in the 1878 town of Harmony business directory is that of H. N. M. Rayner, who ran the Enterprise Nursery in Section 11. Henry Rayner was a farmer and nurseryman. He was also the only postmaster of the Enterprise post office, which was established in 1866 and discontinued in 1882. As we have seen in previous columns about this map, early businessmen often ran a local post office as a side job.