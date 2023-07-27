Vernon County Over 50, a program for senior citizens, offers activities for Viroqua, Viola and Ontario.

The group meets live in Viroqua with weekly speakers and sends these presentations to the Viola and Ontario public libraries via Zoom. In the next few months, the Readstown Public Library will be added to the Zoom system. The goal is to add more libraries as the need continues to expand. Coordinator Kay Wienke says, “Seniors will just need to drive or walk to their local public library in order to access activities, programs and socialization. These activities are so important for our senior citizens.”

The group also offers Tai Chi exercise classes via Zoom in Viroqua and Ontario on Mondays and Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

In-person activities are held at Care Cove, 620 Garfield Ave., Viroqua. There they offer Tai Chi on Monday and on Wednesday they have lunch, Tai Chi and the speaker at 2:15 p.m. All speaker programs are available live via Zoom at the Viola and Ontario public libraries.

Wednesday programs in August are:

Aug. 2 Lasagna Love with Mary Breitenstein of Stevens Point explaining the neatest meal delivery service which is now in Vernon County.

Aug. 9 Compass Survey by Liz Evans, community impact director, Great Rivers United Way. The survey is to assess community needs and health issues in the area in order to plan for future services. An important survey for senior citizens to complete.

Aug. 16 Social Hour. Come and have fun with your neighbors.

Aug. 23 The History and Activities of the Vernon County Fair. David Hornby and Bill Morahl with fill us in on everything about the fair.

Aug. 30 Viola Horse and Colt Show with Mickella Nofsinger. Learn the history and events held at the Viola Horse & Colt Show. This presentation will be live at the Viola Public Library and zoomed to Viroqua & Ontario.

Freewill donations are used to support the continued success of Vernon County Over 50 activities. For further information leave a message for Kay Wienke at 262-384-0082 or email at over50lunch@yahoo.com.