Vernon County Over 50 activities have been scheduled for September.

Monday, Sept. 4: 1-1:45 p.m. Tai Chi exercise at Care Cove in Viroqua and Ontario Public Library.

Wednesday, Sept. 6: 1-1:45 p.m. Tai Chi exercise at Care Cove in Viroqua and Ontario Public Library.

Wednesday, Sept. 6: 2:15 p.m. program is Wildcat Mountain’s 75th anniversary by Andrew Haffele, superintendent of Wildcat Mountain State Park. At Ontario Public Library and Zoomed to Care Cove in Viroqua, and Viola and Readstown public libraries.

Monday, Sept. 11: 1-1:45 p.m. Tai Chi exercise at Care Cove in Viroqua and Ontario Public Library.

Wednesday, Sept. 13: 1-1:45 p.m. Tai Chi exercise at Care Cove in Viroqua and Ontario Public Library.

Wednesday, Sept. 13: 2:15 p.m. program is Update on Viroqua by Nate Torres, Viroqua city administrator, at Care Cove in Viroqua and Zoomed to Viola, Readstown and Ontario public libraries.

Monday, Sept. 18: 1-1:45 p.m. Tai Chi exercise at Care Cove in Viroqua nd Ontario Public Library.

Wednesday, Sept. 20: 1-1:45 p.m. Tai Chi exercise at Care Cove in Viroqua and Ontario Public Library.

Wednesday, Sept. 20: 2:15 p.m. program is What is Hospice? by Carter Bahr, hospice care consultant with Moments Hospice. Learn how hospice focuses on care, comfort and quality of life. At Care Cove in Viroqua and Zoomed to Viola, Readstown and Ontario public libraries.

Monday Sept. 25: 1-1:45 p.m. Tai Chi exercise at Care Cove in Viroqua and Ontario Public Library.

Wednesday, Sept. 27: 1-1:45 p.m. Tai Chi exercise at Care Cove in Viroqua and Ontario Public Library.

Wednesday, Sept. 27: 2:15 p.m. program is Elderberries with Mike Breckel, elderberry entrepreneur. Learn about benefits of elderberries, how Mike made it a business and his inventions. At Care Cove in Viroqua and Zoomed to Viola, Readstown and Ontario public libraries.

For more information on any of the activities, call Vernon County Over 50 at 262-384-0082.