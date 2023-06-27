Vernon County Over 50 activities have been set for July.

Tai Chi exercise is Monday and Wednesday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Wednesdays are Lunch & Learn, with lunch at 12:15 p.m., followed by Tai Chi at 1 p.m. and a speaker at 2:15 p.m.

Activities take place at Bethel Home and Services Care Cove, 620 Garfield Ave., Viroqua. There is a separate entrance marked Care Cove; watch for yard signs. All speaker presentations are available live, via Zoom, at the Viola and Ontario public libraries on Wednesdays at 2:15 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

July 5 social hour;

July 13 (Thursday) guided tour of the Genoa National Fish Hatchery;

July 19 Viroqua Park & Recreation Department with Kale Proksch;

July 26 Viroqua Chamber with Chris Clemens;

July 29 (Saturday) “The Winter’s Tale” a trip to a Shakespeare play in Winona, Minnesota.

Call Bethel Home’s kitchen at 608-637-6320 to reserve lunch by Monday prior to the event; mention Lunch & Learn. The cost per meal is $5.

Activities are freewill donation. For questions, leave a message for Kay at 262-384-0082 or send an email to over50lunch@yahoo.com.