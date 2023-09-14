The Piecemakers Quilters are excited to be starting their 24th year with quilters gathering to share their love of quilting. The 24th year is planned with guest speakers, workshops, challenges, special projects, retreats, charity projects and more.

On Sept. 19 the guild will begin their calendar year with guest speaker, Jen Heisz. Jen and her husband are the owners of Quilt Peddler in Fennimore and Jen will present, “Upcoming Quilt Trends” with a trunk show. The trunk show will feature a wide variety of quilts from her shop, some scrappy quilts and some quilts using precuts. At the conclusion of her presentation there will be a variety of patterns and fabric from her shop for purchase.

On Nov. 4, the Guild will also be hosting a workshop with Sherril Harris as the instructor. Sherril will be guiding us through a morning of foundation piecing. The Outlined Four-Pointed Star Table Runner will be our project for the morning and guests are welcome.

Monthly meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Bethel Home and Services Fellowship Hall, 614 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua. Doors open at 6 p.m. The meetings include a program, business meeting and the popular Show and Tell. A tradition with many quilt guilds is a time for Show and Tell. Members look forward to being inspired by the works of fellow members that bring a project or two to show.

Together the members join to share their enthusiasm, creativity and knowledge of quilting with fellow members, to use their quilting skills for community service, and to educate members through programs and workshops.

Guests are welcome with annual dues of $25 per year if you choose to join. You do not need to be a resident of Vernon County to join. All are welcome, beginners or advanced.

For more information, please contact Kathy at 608-637-2639 or skcall1@gmail.com.