Five public libraries in Vernon County, along with the Driftless Writing Center, are hosting the conclusion of the seventh annual Vernon County Reads adult reading program.

This summer residents have been checking out books in the Northern Lakes Mystery Series by Wisconsin author Jeff Nania. The four-book series engages readers with a variety of twists and turns as we follow a storyline featuring former law enforcement officer John Cabrelli.

Vernon County Reads will conclude with a presentation by Jeff Nania on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Coon Valley Legion Hall. Admission to the event is free of charge. Copies of the books will be available for purchase at the book signing immediately following the program.

In his Northern Lakes Mystery Series, Nania draws upon his years serving as a decorated sheriff’s deputy and in-depth knowledge of Wisconsin’s natural resource issues to weave together stories that keeps readers wondering who is on the right side of the law in the small town of Musky Falls.

Representatives from the Driftless Writing Center will be at the Aug. 24 event. Joining them will be representatives from the participating libraries -- Viroqua, Westby, Coon Valley, La Farge and Hillsboro.

For more information about this event, contact McIntosh Memorial Library at 608-637-7151 or www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. Information is also available through the Driftless Writing Center at 608-492-1669 or driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com.