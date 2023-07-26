Vernon County is pleased to announce we have received a $200,000 Rural Violent Crime Reduction Initiative (RVCRI) grant. The funding will support a two-year program to address domestic violence in Vernon County.

Domestic Violence (DV) is a large problem in rural areas. We know from the ACEs Study (https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/aces/index.html) that the effects on children who are exposed to violence in the home is devastating to their mental and physical health. If we don’t disrupt the cycle it continues and becomes part of a cycle of generational trauma.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Department received 94 domestic violence calls in 2022. In 2023, there were already 58 DV calls made to the Sheriffs Office as of July 14, 2023. We know that many victims do not call for help so this is an under reported offense. The Vernon County Domestic Abuse Project serves 30 to 40 victims who are currently in abusive relationships at any given time.

“Vernon County’s application for RVCRI funding really impressed our team and we look forward to supporting their work. Their project’s commitment to a dynamic cross-sector management team while providing opportunities for resident participation and leadership to address the problem of domestic violence is to be commended,” John A. Connelly, Senior Program Officer, LISC Safety & Justice.

The Vernon County RVCRI grant is a collaborative project between the county and local service agencies. Amy Oliver, Vernon County grants officer, will oversee the grant. Sheriff Roy Torgerson will oversee law enforcement’s role in the execution of the grant. Susan Townsley, clinic director, Stonehouse Counseling will serve as the program manager of the grant. The grant will be a collaborative effort between Vernon County, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Stonehouse Counseling, Hansen Assessments and Educational Services, Family and Children’s Center (FCC), Passages and the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

The RVCRI grant will be used to support the newly launched HEART program at Family and Children’s Center (FCC). The HEART (Help End Abuse Response Team) program trains local volunteers to assist law enforcement at the scene and support the victim when there is domestic violence. This program is managed by Janice Turben, coordinator, Vernon County Domestic Abuse Project, FCC.

The grant will also fund training for local clinicians at Stonehouse Counseling and Hansen Assessment and Educational Services so that they can begin conducting domestic violence assessments and run groups for batterers. In addition, we will be able to have a fully trained coordinated community response team which will include our local Vernon County sheriff, judge, victim witness coordinator, district attorney, FCC, social workers, and passages.

“Like many rural counties we historically have not had the resources we need to help both victims and perpetrators find a path to change. Without a path to change, cycles continue to repeat themselves. We are hopeful that this grant will create an opportunity for our local residents to move out of the cycle of abuse,” said Susan Townsley, clinic director, Stonehouse Counseling.

As violent crime continues to rise in many jurisdictions, rural communities are no exception. Rural law enforcement agencies, must address violent crime while also navigating other challenges, including personnel shortages, expansive geographic territory, and lack of access to necessary resources and medical treatment.

The RVCRI is funded by the U.S. Department of Justice’s (USDOJ) Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) and administered by the National Policing Institute and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), with support from the Small and Rural Law Enforcement Executives Association (SREELA). RVCRI provides funding and training and technical (TTA) assistance to rural law enforcement agencies seeking to reduce violent crime and address problems associated with violent crime.

Agencies may use funding and support to implement violent crime reduction strategies, improve investigations, enhance services to victims, increase collaboration between local stakeholders, and for other areas that support violent crime reduction in rural communities.

More information about the RVCRI can be found at www.RuralVCRI.org. For more information about the HEART program, reach out to Janice Turben, jturben@fccnetwork.org. For more information about programs for victims and batterers reach out to Stonehouse Counseling at info@stonehousecares.com.