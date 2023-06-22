The first Help End Abuse Response Team (HEART) training effort in Vernon County started in a big way.

About 30 community members from around Vernon County joined Family & Children’s Center’s Domestic Abuse Project staff, members of the county sheriff’s office, local law enforcement, and Stonehouse Counseling for the training at the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on May 23 for the initial training.

"The presenters were awesome, and this group was engaging, they were asking questions, they stayed after. It was great,” said Janice Turben, Domestic Abuse Project case manager.

Volunteers heard from speakers on what they might experience in responding to a call, and the ways that they can help their friends and neighbors in a critical moment. On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. That can lead to a range of emotions from fear and helplessness, to depression and anger. Volunteers will assist the victim after the situation is secure.

"They are such an important link for the victim and services,” said Turben. “They are helping tremendously in that crisis."

The corps of volunteers will begin their duties on July 1, so getting the volunteers in place is an important set in keeping community members safe. Turben says that the training isn’t just about learning the skills, but it is also a way for community members to know if volunteering for the HEART project is right for them.

"It's someone who understands the reality of what they're going into,” said Turben. “And after the training, they will know in their heart if it is something they want to do. We have professionals say 'It's OK if you know it's not for you. It's hard to be in the midst of trauma.'"

While the first groups of volunteers will be in place on July 1, the need is ongoing. A second training session will be held Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Hillsboro. Details about the location of the session and registration details will be available on fcconline.org closer to the event date.

If you are interested in participating, don’t hesitate to contact Janice Turben by email at jturben@fccnetwork.org or by calling Janice at 608-668-2312.