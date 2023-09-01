Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson would like to remind everyone that area schools are open and up and running, which means school buses will be on the roads picking up and dropping off students and children of all ages. Torgerson advises all motorists to drive safely and to be alert while driving by or near school buses and pedestrians.

The tragedies in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have left parents without children, and have drastically changed families, and communities across the country.

Tips for motorists

Be alert and slow down when driving in neighborhoods with school zones.

Watch for children walking, playing or assembling near bus stops. Children arriving late for the bus may dart into the street without looking for traffic.

Obey the school bus laws in your State, as well as the "flashing signal light system" used for school buses. Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Motorists should slow down and prepare to stop their vehicles. Red flashing lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off. Motorists must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again.

Tips for caregivers and students

Arrive at the bus stop at least five minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive. Stand at least three giant steps (six feet) away from the curb. The bus stop is not a place to run or play.

When the school bus arrives, wait until the bus comes to a complete stop, the door opens, and the driver says it's okay before approaching the bus door. Use the handrails to avoid falling.

Never walk behind a school bus. Walk on a sidewalk or along the side of the street. Cross the street in front of the bus with at least five giant steps (10 feet) between the front of the bus and you. Make eye contact with the bus driver before crossing to make sure the driver can see you.

If you drop something near the school bus, like a ball or book, tell the bus driver right away. Do not try to pick up the item, because the driver might not be able to see you.

Concern for the safety of students is spreading nationwide, and it's imperative that you take time to spread the word to your friends, families, neighbors, and followers.

Motorists should be watchful for school buses loading and unloading passengers, and for children who are walking or biking.

Wisconsin school bus laws

Wisconsin law (346.48) requires drivers to stop at least 20 feet from a stopped school bus that has its red warning lights flashing. The law applies when approaching a school bus from either direction.

The only exception is if you are traveling on the other side of a divided roadway separated by a median or other physical barrier.

When passed illegally, school bus drivers are authorized to report violations to law enforcement. A citation for failure to stop for a school bus costs $326 and four demerit points.

When flashing, the amber lights mean drivers should slow down because the red flashing lights will soon be activated, and the bus is about to stop. Drivers can carefully pass a school bus with amber lights activated, but should do so cautiously.

Pedestrian laws

State law requires drivers to yield to pedestrians:

Who have started crossing an intersection or crosswalk on a walk signal or on a green light if there is no walk signal

Who are crossing the road within a marked or unmarked crosswalk at an intersection where there are no traffic lights or control signals; and

Whenever directed to stop by a school crossing guard (346.46 (2m). Like bus drivers, crossing guards have the authority to report violations to law enforcement.

Depending on the specific violation, drivers who fail to yield the right of way to pedestrians that are legally crossing a roadway can receive a citation ranging from $175 to $326.

Young lives depend on you driving safely.