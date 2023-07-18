Prepared Live has been launched in the Vernon County Sheriff's Office 9-1-1 Dispatch Center.

According to a press release from Sheriff Roy Torgerson, the dispatch enhancement was built by the company Prepared. The software enables the county's 9-1-1 dispatch center to livestream, receive multimedia and receive location from mobile callers in real-time.

"This addition to our technology suite will significantly improve our ability to respond to emergencies effectively and efficiently in the community," Torgerson said.

Participation in video during a call is completely voluntary and consent of the caller is required. If the caller consents, they will receive a livestream link via text from 608-979-7200, enabling the dispatcher to activate live video upon click. It is important to note that the video call function also does not provide 9-1-1 dispatchers with access to the contents or settings of a caller’s phone.

"This launch follows several weeks of preparation to ensure that our dispatch team can properly utilize the software," Torgerson said.