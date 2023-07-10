According to a press release from Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson, the sheriff's office received the report at about 9 p.m. A child, age 8, was playing on the roof of the buggy while it was parked in a private driveway, along the east side of County Road NN, just north of Getter Road. Another child was seated in the buggy and the horse took off abruptly for a short distance and stopped. The child was thrown from the top of the buggy and momentarily became unconscious. Initial reports were that he may have been ran over, but it did not appear that happened.