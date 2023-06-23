On Friday, June 16, at 12:04 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's 911 dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a vehicle that was on fire on State Hwy. 82, west of Fortner Road in the town of Sterling.

A 2004 Honda Civic was found to be fully engulfed in flames. The unattended vehicle belonged to 29-year-old Apolinar Cervantes-Garcia. The fire was extinguished and the vehicle was removed.

Assisting the sheriff's office on scene were the Wheatland Fire and First Responders, De Soto Fire, Genoa Fire and Sleepy Hollow Auto.