Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson and the sheriff's office are conducting a burglary investigation in the Hillsboro/Elroy area and are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects.

According to a statement sent to press Saturday, July 1, Torgerson said a full release will follow at a later date, but for now the office is asking for help identifying burglary suspects depicted in photos.

Anyone with information should call the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at 608-637-2123. People can also remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477. Tips can be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.