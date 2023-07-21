A 15-year-old girl from Milwaukee with ties to La Farge is missing and law enforcement is seeking the public's help.

Erika Parr, who has been missing from Milwaukee since June 13, has light brown hair, blue eyes, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone with information on where she can be found to call 608-637-2123 (or their local law enforcement) or email vcso@vernoncounty.org. People can also contact the sheriff's office anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or call Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477.