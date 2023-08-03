Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending July 29.

7/23 Multiples cattle were reported out on County Road WW, town of Hillsboro. Dispatch notified the owner, who responded to the area. A deputy assisted the owner with getting the cattle back into the pasture and fixing the fence.

7/23 Tammy Erickson, Coon Valley, was parked at Kwik Trip in the village of Coon Valley. Erickson attempted to make a backing maneuver, but she placed the vehicle in drive instead of reverse. Erickson drove forward and struck two cement posts in front of the store. Erickson had no apparent injuries. Her vehicle received disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

7/26 A citizen reported someone drove through their field on Bad Axe Road, town of Sterling, damaging the field and crops. The investigating deputy identified the suspect.

7/27 A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on State Highway 82, town of Webster. One of the occupants had a valid felony warrant, and he was taken into custody.

7/27 A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on State Highway 131, town of Liberty, because people were riding on the roof of the vehicle. The driver and occupants were released from the scene. The driver was issued a citation.

7/29 Kole Kaiser, Viola, struck a deer while driving westbound on State Highway 82, town of Stark. Kaiser had no apparent injury. His vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

7/29 The dispatch center received a 911 transfer call but had trouble hearing the caller. A deputy responded to the scene. A Crawford County deputy also responded to the scene and arrested one of the involved parties for a warrant. A female was arrested by the Vernon County deputy for Disorderly Conduct and Battery.