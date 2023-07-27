Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending July 22.

7/16 Easton Raymer, Westby, was driving northbound on State Highway 162, town of Hamburg, when he struck a deer. Raymer did not report any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage and was not towed.

7/16 Arne Fremstad, De Soto, and Zachary Emerson, Cashton, were traveling southbound on State Highway 27, town of Franklin. Fremstad slowed for gravel in the road. Emerson was distracted by an animal in his vehicle and collided with the rear of Fremstad’s vehicle. Neither Fremstad nor Emerson reported any injuries. Fremstad’s vehicle received minor damage. Emerson’s vehicle received disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

7/17 A residence on South Pearl Street in the village of Stoddard was egged overnight.

7/17 The sheriff’s office received an automated call from a cellphone reporting a severe accident at a location on Bad Axe Road, town of Sterling. Multiple attempts were made to contact the phone number, but there was no answer. Wheatland First Responders and Fire Department were dispatched. Dispatch made contact with the homeowner at the nearest residence, who said it was a false alarm. The owner of the phone ran over his cellphone by mistake, prompting the phone to make the automated 911 call. A deputy continued to the residence and confirmed everything was okay.

7/17 Jerome Thomas, Lake Mills, struck a deer while driving eastbound on State Highway 56, town of Liberty. Thomas had no apparent injury. The vehicle received functional damage.

7/19 A stop sign was stolen from the intersection of State Highway 33 and Vet Road, town of Forest.

7/19 A citizen located a small glass bottle with liquid inside and a metal tube with a flared end at a property on Holloway Road, town of Greenwood. A deputy responded and collected the items, which were brought to the sheriff’s office.

7/19 A resident on Mt. Tabor Road, town of Forest, reported people riding UTVs on her property. A deputy determined who was driving the UTVs. The driver was contacted and notified to stay off the property.

7/19 It was reported kids were knocking on residence doors then running away in the village of Stoddard. A deputy located two juveniles at Kwik Trip, who admitted to knocking on doors then running away. The juveniles said they wouldn’t do it again. They were instructed to go home.

7/20 Scott Leum, Genoa, struck a deer while driving westbound on State Highway 56, town of Harmony. Leum had no apparent injury. The vehicle received disabling damage.

7/22 Ty Harbaugh, Coon Valley, was traveling westbound on US Highway 14, town of Christiana, when he served to miss a deer and went out of control. Harbaugh overcorrected, went into the ditch, and rolled over, landing on the wheels. Harbaugh drove away from the scene and went to a nearby residence. The accident was reported six hours later. Harbaugh did not report any injuries.

7/22 A concerned citizen reported a possibly burglary at a residence on De Soto Street, village of De Soto. The property owner was contacted, and she reported the previous residents, who were evicted, were permitted to get their belongings out of the residence. The residence was secured by a deputy.

Sheriff statistics This past week; YTD