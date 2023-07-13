Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending July 8.

7/2 Horses were out on County Road T, town of Franklin. Upon arrival, the owner was out looking for the horses. The owner was able to locate the horses and put them back in their pen.

7/2 Lynn Simmons, Bradenton, Florida, was traveling westbound on US Hwy. 14, town of Viroqua, when she struck a deer. Simmons did not report any injuries. Her vehicle was towed but not due to disabling damage.

7/3 License plates were stolen off a vehicle at a residence in the village of Readstown. A deputy responded and located the license plates on a different vehicle at another address in the village of Readstown. The license plates were returned to the owner/victim.

7/4 A mailbox was damaged along Hinkst Hollow Road, town of Franklin. No other mailboxes appeared to be damaged along the road.

7/6 Jennifer Clark, La Crosse, was driving on Barstad Road, town of Viroqua, and missed the stop sign at the intersection with East Smith Road. Robert Call, Viroqua, was traveling on East Smith Road. Call attempted to stop but was unable to and struck Clark’s vehicle. Neither driver reported any injuries. Clark’s vehicle received functional damage and was not towed. Call’s vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

7/6 Judith Crapser, Viroqua, struck a deer while driving eastbound on US Hwy. 14, town of Viroqua. Crapser had no apparent injury, and her vehicle received minor damage.

7/6 Zack Salmon, Westby, was traveling westbound on State Hwy. 56, village of Viola, when he served to miss a deer and went into the ditch. Salmon did not report any injuries. The vehicle received minor damage.

7/6 Dianna Berg, De Soto, struck a deer while traveling westbound on State Hwy. 56, town of Jefferson. Berg had no apparent injury. Her vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

