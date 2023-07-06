Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending July 1.

6/25 A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on West Main Street in the village of La Farge. The operator of the vehicle was arrested for an active warrant.

6/26 Maclaine Heilman, La Crosse, was driving southbound on State Hwy. 35, village of Stoddard. She was inattentive and lost control of her vehicle. Heilman drifted over to the right side and struck a legally parked unoccupied van owned by Tyler Hanson. The van was knocked onto the curb and came close to striking a building. Heilman did not report any injuries. Her vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. Hanson’s vehicle received functional damage.

6/28 Betty Sagaitis, De Soto, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 35, town of Bergen, when she struck a deer. Sagaitis had no apparent injury. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

6/28 The sheriff’s office received a call of a suspicious vehicle on Sunshine Drive, town of Bergen. A deputy responded and located the owner of the vehicle. Nothing nefarious was going on, and it was determined the owner was in town to visit a relative.

6/29 Douglas Zibrowski, La Crosse, struck a deer while traveling eastbound on US Hwy. 14, town of Coon. Zibrowski did not report any injuries, and the vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

6/29 Titus Siler, Westby, was driving his motorcycle eastbound over the crest of a hill on Reo Avenue, town of Christiana, when he came upon a vehicle driven by Corey Zimmerman, Cashton, parked in the roadway. Siler braked and began to fishtail. He tipped the motorcycle over to avoid collision with Zimmerman’s vehicle. Siler had no apparent injury. The motorcycle received disabling damage and was removed by Siler.

7/1 A brown cow was running on Miller Road, town of Jefferson. A deputy responded. The owner was notified and returned the cow to its pasture.

7/1 The sheriff’s office received a 911 phone call from a citizen on Larson Road, town of Kickapoo reporting approximately 10 raccoons were trying to break into their residence.

7/1 Terri Clemment, Viroqua, was traveling northbound on State Hwy. 162, town of Bergen, when she struck a cow in the roadway. The owner of the cow was notified. Neither Terri nor her passenger reported any injuries. The cow was deceased. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

7/1 A passerby reported a male walking in the roadway on US Hwy. 14, town of Viroqua. A deputy responded to check on the male’s welfare. He gave the male a ride to his residence.