Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Aug. 19.

8/13 Cattle got out of their pasture and were causing damage to a neighboring property on State Hwy. 80, town of Greenwood. The owner was notified, and the cattle were returned to their pasture. The owner was given a warning for livestock at large.

8/13 Terri Deaver, Viroqua, was traveling westbound on US Hwy. 14, town of Kickapoo, when she fell asleep at the wheel. Deaver entered the right shoulder, over-corrected, and rolled the vehicle over in the westbound ditch. Deaver had suspected minor injuries and said she would seek medical treatment on her own. A dog in the vehicle was not injured. Deaver’s vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

8/14 A passerby reported 15 to 20 head of cattle in the ditch line on County Road Q, town of Greenwood. A deputy responded and did not locate the cattle. Another person called and reported the cattle were just north of County Road V on State Hwy. 80. The owner was notified, and the cattle were corralled.

8/14 Jerrod Getter, Viroqua, was driving eastbound on State Hwy. 56, town of Viroqua, and while approaching a left curve near Lewison Road, he drove off the roadway to the right and over a driveway. Getter drove in the ditch for approximately 50 yards, hit the culvert by Lewison Road, drove over Lewison Road into the ditch on the opposite side, and drove back onto State Hwy. 56 near a bridge. Getter continued driving on State Hwy. 56 without a right front tire. He was later located in the city of Viroqua. Getter had no apparent injury. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

8/18 The sheriff’s office received notification of a burglar alarm going off at Genoa State Bank in the village of Genoa. A deputy and an employee of the bank responded. Everything was secure.

