Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Aug. 12.

8/6 Alan Dunn, Stoddard, was traveling on Lake Road, town of Bergen. He stopped his vehicle and attempted to make a backing maneuver to turn around. While backing up, Dunn struck a tree on the edge of the road. Dunn reported no injuries. His vehicle received functional damage.

8/7 A citizen reported a group of suspicious people at the Blask Boat Landing possibly using drugs. A deputy responded, and after identifying all individuals in the group, one was taken into custody for an active warrant.

8/8 Boyd Bourgord, De Soto, reported a near head-on collision on State Highway 35, town of Bergen. Bourgord said a vehicle traveling the opposite direction of him struck his mirror. Teletypes were sent to nearby counties, but the suspect vehicle was not located.

8/9 A citizen reported a vehicle all over the road on US Highway 14, town of Coon. The suspect vehicle struck another occupied vehicle, causing minimal damage. A deputy located the suspect vehicle. The driver was subsequently arrested for Operating Whie Under the Influence.

8/9 Erica Steinmetz, La Farge, was traveling westbound on State Highway 82, town of Union, when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The front and side curtain airbags were deployed in the vehicle. Steinmetz had suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Her vehicle received disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

8/10 The sheriff’s office was notified by an alarm company of an exterior motion alarm activated outside the Dollar General in the village of La Farge. Two deputies responded to the location and found the rear door open. They cleared the interior of the store. The deputies secured the building and instructed an employee, who responded to the scene, to call if they found any evidence on their security camera system.

8/10 The Wisconsin Department of Corrections notified the sheriff’s office of an offender in violation of the terms of his/her supervision and/or those of electronic monitoring. A deputy and Viroqua police officer responded to a residence in the City of Viroqua. The offender was located and taken into custody.

8/11 A horse and donkey were on the roadway on County Road N, town of Sterling. A deputy located the animals and got them back into their pasture.

8/11 Craig Williams, La Farge, struck a downed tree in the middle of Wemmer Hollow Road, town of Webster. Williams had no apparent injury. The vehicle received functional damage.

8/12 A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along State Highway 131, town of Whitestown. The driver was arrested for Operating While Under the Influence, Possession of Amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, Possession of THC, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The passenger was arrested for Possession of Amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, Possession of THC, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Multiple citations were also issued to the driver and passenger.