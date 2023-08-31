Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Aug. 26

8/20 Five cows were out on County Road WW, town of Hillsboro. A deputy contacted the owners, who got the cows back into the pasture.

8/21 A camper at Banker Park in the village of Viola reported another camper was trying to steal his property and threatening him. A deputy responded to the park. The suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct.

8/22 Michael Garvens, Stoddard, struck a deer while driving northbound on State Hwy. 162, town of Hamburg. Garvens did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

8/23 Richard Schulz, Chaseburg, turned left from County Road KK onto State Hwy. 162, town of Hamburg. Schulz’s vehicle was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Alexis Stellick, who was traveling northbound on State Hwy. 162. No injuries were reported. Stellick’s vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. Schulz’s vehicle received functional damage and was not towed.

8/23 Multiple sheep were reported in the roadway on State Hwy. 56, town of Harmony. The owners weren’t home, but a deputy assisted with getting the sheep off the roadway. The owner was notified.

8/24 Patti Hysel-Miller, La Farge, was traveling eastbound on County Road P, town of Clinton, when she swerved to miss a deer. Hysel-Miller’s vehicle struck a guardrail. She reported little to no damage to the guardrail, but there was functional damage to her vehicle. Hysel-Miller did not report any injuries. The vehicle was not towed.

8/24 Toni Calvillo, South Saint Paul, Minnesota, was driving southbound on State Hwy. 35, town of Genoa. Calvillo’s vehicle experienced mechanical issues, and the vehicle lost power. Calvillo stopped the vehicle on the right shoulder with the driver’s side tires on the white fog line. All occupants exited the vehicle. The two doors on the driver’s side were left open, and no emergency lights were lighted on the vehicle. A southbound vehicle struck the two open doors and continued south without stopping. Calvillo’s vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. No injuries were reported.

8/26 A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on State Hwy. 131, town of Kickapoo. The driver was arrested for operating while under the Influence of Intoxicants - 4th offense with passenger(s) less than 16 years old.

8/26 Cliferd Ostrem, Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on County Road Y, town of Viroqua and stopped at the stop sign at US Hwy. 14. Ostrem proceeded to cross US Hwy. 14 and struck a vehicle being driven by James Hertel, Westby. No injuries were reported. Ostrem’s vehicle received minor damage, and Hertel’s vehicle received functional damage. Both vehicles were removed from the scene by the owners.