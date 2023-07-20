Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending July 15.

7/9 Five to six cows were out on State Hwy. 82, town of Sterling. Prior to deputies arriving, the owners located the cows and returned them to the pasture.

7/10 A semi tractor trailer driven by Ladd Elmhorst, Neillsville, was parked at Valley Market in the village of Coon Valley. When Elmhorst opened one of the trailer doors, a gust of wind blew the other door open causing it to blow into the windshield of a vehicle being driven through the parking lot by Julie Fargen, Westby. There were no apparent injuries. The semi did not receive any damages. Fargen’s vehicle received minor damage and was not towed.

7/10 A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Cowden Road, town of Viroqua. The operator was subsequently arrested for Operating While Under the Influence.

7/10 Bruce Krause, La Crosse, struck a deer while driving northbound on State Hwy. 35, village of Genoa. Krause did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed but not due to disabling damage.

7/11 A deputy struck a deer while traveling eastbound on US Hwy. 14, town of Christiana. The squad vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. The deputy did not receive any injuries.

7/13 Clucker's Repair located in the town of Clinton reported receiving a bad check from a customer. A deputy contacted the customer, who said she would pay Clucker’s Repair the following day.

7/15 A black horse was in the roadway on County Road D, town of Webster. A passerby got the horse off the road. A deputy responded and contacted the owner. The horse was returned to the owner.