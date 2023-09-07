Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Sept. 2

8/27 David Hooker, Trempealeau, struck a deer while traveling southbound on State Hwy. 35, town of Genoa. Hooker did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

8/28 Large pieces of an unknown item were reported on State Hwy. 162, town of Hamburg. A deputy and the Vernon County Highway Department responded to the area. Multiple parts of chairs were picked up from the roadway.

8/28 A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on County Road SS, town of Viroqua. The driver was subsequently arrested for operating while under the influence and taken to the Vernon County Detention Center.

8/28 Franklin Nold Jr., Liberty, Montana, was driving northbound on State Hwy. 27, town of Franklin. Nold went through a downhill S-curve and gained too much speed. Upon exiting the S-curve, Nold’s semi-tractor trailer went onto the shoulder of the road before tipping over onto its side. Nold did not report any injuries, and the tractor trailer only received minor damage.

8/29 Two deputies responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, town of Viroqua, to locate a person who had a warrant for their arrest. The person was located and taken into custody. A deputy met with a Richland County Sheriff’s Office deputy and transferred custody of the offender to them as the warrant was out of Richland County.

8/30 Dean Ward, Boscobel, was stopped at a stop sign on U.S. Hwy. 61 at the intersection with State Hwy. 131, village of Readstown. Braden Crubel, Bloomington, misjudged the distance as he was slowing down and struck the rear of Ward’s vehicle. No occupants reported injuries. Both vehicles received functional damage.

8/31 Paul Nelson, La Crosse, was pulling his boat and trailer with his pickup truck on County Road BI, town of Wheatland. Nelson slowed to make a turn into the boat landing. Noah Kepler, Richland Center, was traveling behind Nelson and was unable to slow down before striking the boat and trailer. No occupants reported injuries. Kepler’s vehicle and Nelson’s boat and trailer received disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

9/2 A citizen called to report a squirrel in her bathroom of her residence in the town of Wheatland. A deputy responded and removed the squirrel from the residence.

9/2 Tamara Wuensch, La Crosse, was attempting to park in front of an unoccupied legally parked vehicle owned by Kaleb Jacobson, Stoddard, on Cottage Street in the village of Stoddard. Wuensch pulled too close to Jacobson’s vehicle and side-swiped Jacobson’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles received minor damage.