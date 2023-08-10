Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Aug. 5.

7/30 A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US Highway 14, town of Kickapoo, for crossing the centerline and fog line of the roadway. The operator was taken into custody for Operating While Under the Influence.

7/30 Barry Johnson, Sturtevant, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 14, town of Franklin, in a pickup truck pulling a fifth wheel camper and a utility trailer with an UTV and ATV in it. Somehow the utility trailer became detached from the camper. The trailer traveled off the road and into the ditch, sending debris across the road. The debris struck and broke the windshield of a vehicle being driven westbound by Tanner Farnsworth, La Crosse. No injuries were reported by Johnson, Johnson’s passenger, Farnsworth, or Farnsworth’s three passengers. Farnsworth’s vehicle received minor damage and was not towed.

7/30 The sheriff’s office received a call of suspicious activity at a residence on Eide Road, town of Coon. A deputy responded and made sure the residence was secure.

8/1 Two black steers were reported on Three Chimney Road, town of Jefferson. A deputy was unable to locate them, but a short time later, he located a few cows on the roadway at the intersection of Three Chimney Road and Neprud Road. The owner was notified and came to the scene. The cows were returned to the pasture.

8/1 The sheriff’s office received a report of a horse running on US Highway 14, town of Franklin. A deputy located the horse. The owner came to the scene and walked the horse back to its pasture.

8/4 A citizen reported a vehicle driving all over the road on State Highway 35, town of Bergen. A deputy located the vehicle and made contact with the driver. The driver was driving slowly because he was not sure where he was at. The deputy did not detect any signs of impairment, and the driver was released from the scene.

8/5 The sheriff’s office received a transferred 911 call from the Houston County, Minnesota Dispatch Center. The dispatcher was unable to make voice contact with anyone on the line. A deputy responded to the location of the 911 phone ping in the town of Wheatland and made contact with the residents. It was determined the call came from a deactivated cell phone that small children were playing with. There was no emergency.

Sheriff statistics This past week; YTD