How the Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) has significantly impacted the economy of our area was highlighted at the organization’s May 17 annual meeting on Zoom.

Our guest speaker was Tessa Conroy, Associate Professor and Economic Development Specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the Department of Extension and the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics. She highlighted her work on The Rural Wisconsin Entrepreneurship Initiative that includes research and outreach focusing on regional economic growth and development with an emphasis on entrepreneurship.

Sen. Brad Pfaff gave a summary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and his role on its advisory panel. He emphasized the need for childcare and affordable housing, and the importance of supporting higher education and entrepreneurship as economic drivers throughout the region.

President Mike Breckel thanked outgoing board members for their service on the board. Kathy Neidert has served for 12 years and contributed monthly VEDA news columns to the media and membership. Dave Maxwell was one of the founding members of VEDA in 2006 and served on the board of directors for 17 years. He was the first President of the board and served as Secretary for 12 years. Mike also recognized the late Jeff Gohlke, who passed away in 2022, and noted Jeff’s significant contribution to the successful financial growth of VEDA.

Sue Noble, Executive Director of VEDA, shared these highlights of the organization’s accomplishments from the past year:

Assisting more than 75 businesses with one-to-one counseling and access to resources.

Working with Ethos Green Power Cooperative to design and install a 180-panel solar array on the south lawn of the Food Enterprise Center as a key component of our sustainability plan.

Continuing to meet with Coon Valley Industrial and Economic Development Board to revitalize their downtown.

Sponsoring Community Hunger Solutions (CHS), VEDA’s Food Recovery Program. CHS uses the Food Enterprise Center’s infrastructure of docks, coolers, and warehouse area for storing and sorting excess fresh produce and dairy products from local small farms and distributes this food to pantries, meals sites and food banks where many families who are struggling with hunger, go for help. In 2022, thanks to partnerships with Organic Valley, Hunger Task Force of La Crosse, Hunger Relief Federation in Milwaukee and more than thirty volunteers, CHS was able to distribute more than 180,000 pounds of food to 20 pantries in Vernon, Monroe, Crawford and Grant counties, serving more than 18,300 people in 2022.

Managing the Food Enterprise Center, owned by VEDA, to provide the physical infrastructure for businesses to grow and expand. Today the Center houses 30 tenants. Products from ten of these businesses can be found locally at the Viroqua Food Co-op. In 2022, the total economic impact of the Center included total gross sales of $125,104,725, supporting 351 total jobs with 100 jobs on site. Noble pointed out, “None of these businesses would be at the level they are without this facility, which has been serving as a resource for businesses throughout the region for more than 12 years.”

The businesses in production in the Food Enterprise Center include: B&E Trees/Embark Maple, Coffee Haven, Community Hunger Solutions, Dave’s Pizza, Driftless Co-Option, Driftless Provisions, Fifth Season Cooperative, Fizzeology, Garlic eScape Farm, GoMacro, Hemp Science, LuSa Organics, Oppenworks, Pahana Enterprises, River Valley Burgers, Scotchwood Candy Co., Shade Haven, Sky Moon Imports, Soap Sister, Sole Expressions Dance Studio, Wonderstate Coffee, Vernon Economic Development Association, plus tenants who rent storage space in the Center.

“Now in our seventeenth year as a non-profit organization, VEDA continues to create the environment for economic development with tools, resources, coordination and infrastructure, thereby improving our quality of life and building wealth in the region,” said Noble. “The organization also engages the community with opportunities for investors to support businesses at the Food Enterprise Center to grow and expand, in addition to generous community folks who support hunger relief with cash donations and volunteer time for the Community Hunger Solutions program.”

In other business, VEDA Board Secretary Dave Maxwell presented the minutes of last year’s annual meeting, and Board and Finance Committee Member Hetti Brown gave the financial report for fiscal 2022.

Board members re-elected to serve three-year terms were Staci Pieper and Kathy Crittenden. New members elected to the board include Rob Andolsek, Trina Erickson, Eric Nottestad and Karla Yanske.

For more information on VEDA or if you would like to become a supporting member, visit veda-wi.org or contact Sue Noble at 608-638-8332 or snoble@veda-wi.org.