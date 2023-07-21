The Vernon Memorial Healthcare Foundation and the Friends of VMH are excited to announce their annual scholarship program recipients; $27,000 was awarded to 18 local students, all of whom are pursuing a degree in the healthcare industry.
We would like to congratulate this year’s recipients of the VMH Foundation & Friends of VMH Scholarship Program, listed in alphabetical order by last name: Cale Anderson, Claire Anderson, Shawna Andolsek, Brianna Connelly, Chelsea Daines-Raasch, Lydia Evenstad, Hannah Falkers, Annaliese Haas,Gia Hailu, Megan Hase, Hyeonjin Kim, Melissa Knutson, McKenna Manske, Dayna McGuire, Chelsea Olson, Shelly Powell, Jessica Schmidt and Jillian Weston.
“Our annual scholarship program is one of my favorite programs that we provide for the community,” shares Nicole Hall, development manager for the VMH Foundation. “It’s so important to support local students pursuing a career in healthcare, due to current and projected future shortage of healthcare workers in our country. Because of the long-standing partnership between the Foundation and Friends, we can provide as many scholarships as possible to support students who have chosen the healthcare profession. Many of these students have overcome challenges to get to where they are, and we are so happy to support them in a small way.”
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.