“Our annual scholarship program is one of my favorite programs that we provide for the community,” shares Nicole Hall, development manager for the VMH Foundation. “It’s so important to support local students pursuing a career in healthcare, due to current and projected future shortage of healthcare workers in our country. Because of the long-standing partnership between the Foundation and Friends, we can provide as many scholarships as possible to support students who have chosen the healthcare profession. Many of these students have overcome challenges to get to where they are, and we are so happy to support them in a small way.”