The Vernon Memorial Healthcare Foundation has rescheduled Films on the Field for Wednesday, Aug. 16. The event was originally scheduled for Friday, July 28, but was postponed due to weather.

All tickets sold are valid for the rescheduled date. The location, time and movie remain the same: Viroqua baseball field in the Park Bowl, 6 p.m. admission and concessions, followed by the 7 p.m. showing of "The Sandlot."

To purchase tickets, visit: bit.ly/3C8D8HC or vmh.org/community/foundation. Tickets are $10 in advance; kids are half off. Day-of is $12 for adults; kids are half off. Children 4 and under are free.

This event is a fundraiser for the VMH Foundation. One hundred percent of ticket and concession sales directly support project to enhance access to healthcare in the regions served by VMH