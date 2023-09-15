The Vernon Women’s Alliance (VWA) will be meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St. in Viroqua. Use the VEDA entrance. Networking starts at 11:30 a.m. Feel free to bring a lunch for yourself.

Vernon Women’s Alliance is a dynamic network of local women. Our mission is to make a difference in the lives or women, families and community. We meet on the third Wednesday of each month and our monthly meetings offer members vibrant and valuable programming and speakers throughout the year.

We invite all area women who are interested to attend one of our monthly meetings to learn more about our group. This month’s speaker will be Christina Dollhausen, coordinator for the Vernon County Economic Development organization. Members will also review materials from prospective recipient organizations of this year’s fall fundraiser.

Please attend the meeting and experience the benefits of belonging to the Vernon Women’s Alliance. Contact Hannah Altimus with questions you may have at HAltimus17@gmail.com.