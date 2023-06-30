Virginia Tromp, a collage artist, is VIVA Gallery’s July guest artist.

Tromp’s work involves layering pieces together, then cutting, gluing, ungluing and layering more pieces to create intuitive and thoughtful works of collage. She holds a deep appreciation of communication through art. “It is my belief that art, in all forms, possesses a nonphysical code that has the ability to transform and transmit energy,” she says. “Art embodies a conscious and unconscious intention that may be seen or unseen and can be felt.”

Tromp connects with her artist’s perception of knowingness, spirit and intuition through her collage pieces, each one the result of experimentation, acceptance, changing, transforming and creating — then, at last, completing. Like all life, Tromp’s art of collage continues to evolve.

Today, the artist resides in Viroqua, but her art career has taken her to Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

You can see her compelling and insightful work the month of July at VIVA. Learn more about her art process at our 1st Thursday artist reception, July 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at VIVA Gallery, 217 S. Main St., Viroqua.

VIVA Gallery invites you to come and experience the joy and beauty that art of all mediums can offer. The work of our guest artist and the work of the members of VIVA will bring inspiration, connection and insight into your own world.

Check the website for more information at www.vivagallery.net.