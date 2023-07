The Viroqua 138’ers have earned a trip to the Wisconsin American Legion Class A State Tournament in Prairie du Chien, July 28-Aug. 1.

Viroqua will face Arcadia Friday in the first game of the tournament at 10 a.m. The other games on Friday are as follows: Game 2 - 1 p.m., Fennimore versus Jackson; Game 3 - 4 p.m., Denmark versus Jackson; and Game 4 – 7 p.m. Prairie du Chien versus Little Chute.

Saturday’s schedule is as follows: Game 5 - 10 a.m. loser Game 1 versus loser Game 3; Game 6 - 1 p.m. loser Game 2 versus loser Game 4; Game 7 - 4 p.m. winner Game 1 versus winner Game 3; and Game 8 - 7 p.m. winner Game 2 versus winner Game 4;

Sunday’s schedule is as follows: Game 9 – 1 p.m. winner Game 6 versus loser Game 7; Game 10 – 4 p.m. winner Game 5 versus loser Game 8; and Game 11 – 7 p.m. winner Game 7 versus winner Game 8.

Winners of the tournament will be determined Monday and Tuesday.