The Viroqua Area Buckle-Up Taskforce, consisting of the Vernon County Health Department and Vernon Memorial Healthcare, will be offering free car seat safety checks, Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Vernon County Erlandson Office Building, 318 Fairlane Dr., Viroqua, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free car seat safety checks will also be offered Tuesday, Sept. 5, and Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the same location and time.

We encourage Vernon County residents to have their child's car seat inspected by certified child passenger safety technicians for possible recalls, proper fit for their child and proper installation in the vehicle. Information and education will be provided to parents/guardians on proper installation and fitting of seats.

No appointments necessary for safety checks. First-come, first-served.

Appointments are preferred for those eligible for free car seats. A limited number of free car seats will be available for Vernon County families that are income eligible. Car seats will be distributed based on need at the car seat inspection events. Please call the Vernon County Health Department to schedule your appointment 608-637-5251. The child must be present at the appointment time.

Income is based on 185% of the US Department of Health and Human Services Poverty Guidelines:

Family Size of Two:

Weekly income of $702, monthly income of $3,041, and annual income of $36,482

Family Size of Three:

Weekly income of $885, monthly income of $3,833, and annual income of $45,991

Per Additional Family Members:

Weekly income + $183, monthly income + $793, and annual income + $9,509

If these event dates and time do not work for you, appointments are accepted at the Vernon County Health Department, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call 608-637-5251 to schedule an appointment.