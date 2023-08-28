Viroqua Elementary School students were greeted by staff members as they poured out of buses on the first day of the 2023-24 school year, Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Staff members directed children to which door they should use and took some of them by the hand to escort them where they needed to go.

The school district held its Back to School Night Open House for parents and students, Thursday, Aug. 17. The event was an opportunity for students to see their classrooms and to meet their teachers and school board members. That evening also featured a tailgate party prior to the first home football game of the school year. The Blackhawks defeated Dodgeville, 48-6.

The school year started early due to upcoming construction.