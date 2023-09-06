Wine enthusiasts, get ready for a delightful evening. The Viroqua Chamber is thrilled to announce the long-anticipated return of the Viroqua Wine Walk on Oct. 21. This fun filled event will offer participants the chance to sample a curated selection of local, regional and international wines while exploring various shops and businesses in downtown Viroqua.

The 2023 Viroqua Chamber Wine Walk promises to be an unforgettable experience featuring a great range of wines, as well as creative food pairings and snacks, presented by the participating businesses and retailers. Beyond the wine tasting, the downtown wine walk presents an excellent opportunity to explore Viroqua's vibrant downtown district. Boasting a blend of boutiques, restaurants, and shops, this event invites both locals and visitors to make new connections and uncover hidden gems in Viroqua.

Tickets for the wine walk are available online for $40, which includes samples of wine at each location. Attendees must be 21 or older to participate. Designated driver tickets are also available for $10, and grant ticket holders access to all the snacks and treats on the wine walk, as well as a selection of specialty non-alcoholic drinks.

The Viroqua Chamber is excited to extend a special thank-you to this year’s event sponsors, Vernon Communications, for their support and commitment. The 2023 Wine Walk registration will be hosted by Nelson Agri-Center on Center Avenue and will include 19 stops throughout Viroqua.

"The Viroqua Wine Walk is a fun way to showcase our outstanding locally owned small businesses and the people behind them while having a great time sampling wines from around the world," said Chris Clemens, executive director at the Viroqua Chamber. "We look forward to welcoming folks to experience the hospitality and character that makes Viroqua such a special community."

For further details about the downtown wine walk and to secure your tickets, kindly visit the event's official website at https://www.viroquachamber.com/events/member-events/viroqua-wine-walk/ Stay connected with us on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and announcements.