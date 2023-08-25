Save the date for a special evening of community celebration at the Viroqua Chamber Bash 2023. Hosted by the Viroqua Chamber, the Bash promises an unforgettable evening filled with community, friendship, a great meal, and the chance to make a real impact on the community. Mark your calendars for Oct. 5, from 5 to 9 p.m., and join us at the Pedretti Party Barn for an evening to remember.

What's in store:

This isn't just a dinner – it's a chance for our community to come together, enjoy great company, and support the Viroqua Chamber. The evening kicks off with a cocktail hour and silent auction at 5 p.m. Cocktail hour is a perfect opportunity to reconnect with old friends, make new acquaintances, and engage with community leaders. The silent auction is full of amazing goods donated by local businesses to support the Viroqua Chamber – so come prepared to bid.

At 6 p.m., a delicious dinner made with local ingredients that showcase the flavors of our region will be served. And after dinner, get ready for a live auction where you can bid on exceptional items, all while directly contributing to the Viroqua Chamber's mission of enhancing the quality of life of the Viroqua community.

Why it matters:

The Viroqua Chamber Bash is a heartfelt celebration of community spirit and an important fundraiser for the Viroqua Chamber. This gathering brings together Viroqua's residents, business owners, and community leaders to enjoy a night of celebration while contributing to the continued growth and prosperity of the town.

How to Be a part of it:

1. Get your tickets: Visit www.viroquachamber.com/events/member-events/viroqua-chamber-bash-2023/ to secure your spot. Tickets are limited, so don't wait.

2. Sponsorship opportunities: If you're looking to get involved in a bigger way, reach out to our Chamber staff to learn about sponsorship options.

Join us on Oct. 5 for an evening that's about celebrating our community, enjoying good food, and contributing to our town's growth. Don't miss out on the Viroqua Chamber Bash 2023.