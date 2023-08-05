The Viroqua Chamber presents the next of the ever-popular Viroqua Night Markets on Aug. 11, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Eckhart Park in Viroqua. Building on the popularity and success of the previous markets held throughout the summer, this upcoming event promises to be even more extraordinary, offering an evening filled with live music, entertainment, delicious food, artisan vendors, and so much more.

After a tremendous turnout at the July Night Market, the Viroqua Chamber is excited to continue the tradition of bringing the community together for unforgettable summer night experiences. The August Night Market will feature the talented musician Andy Hughes, back by popular demand after the 2022 market season.

Included again in the August Night Market will be new Viroqua Chamber members Hanson Inflatables, setting up inflatable water slides and other outstanding activities for kids at the market. In addition to the inflatables, McIntosh Memorial Library will be providing fun children's activities and giving out prizes all evening long, located at the east entrance to the park.

Artisan vendors will fill the park, bringing unique handmade and locally designed products such as watercolor paintings, dolls, ceramic sculptures, pottery, produce, and more. “Featuring artisan vendors is a huge part of what makes the Viroqua Night Market special,” says Viroqua Chamber Assistant Director Larkin Breckel. “We are fortunate to have such incredible creators in this community.”

Locally made gelato, pizza by the slice, wholesome homemade entrées, tacos, sweet treats, and more will be available from the wide array of food trucks and vendors set up at the Night Market. Additionally, adults can enjoy a refreshing selection of beers available at the beer garden, providing the perfect accompaniment to the warm summer evening.

"We are thrilled to host the August Night Market and bring the community together once again," said Breckel. "The July Night Market surpassed all expectations, and we are dedicated to making the August event even better. We invite everyone to join us for an evening filled with music, fun, and a celebration of our local vendors."

Mark your calendars for Aug. 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. and make your way to Eckhart Park in Viroqua for an incredible Night Market experience. Come out and celebrate with family, friends, and neighbors as we enjoy an evening with music, entertainment, food, drinks, and above all, the people and culture that make this community so special.

Admission to the event is free, and all members of the community are encouraged to attend. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of one of Viroqua's most beloved summer events!

For more information and updates, please visit the Viroqua Chamber website at www.viroquachamber.com or call 608-637-2575.