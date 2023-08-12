The Viroqua City Council discussed 2023-2024 budget goals at its regular meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 8.

City Administrator Nate Torres said city departments have been working on their initial budget proposals, and the budget team will hear presentations for budget year 2024 on Aug. 22 and 23.

Members of the budget team are Mayor Justin Running, Kristal Welter, finance chair, Tanja Birke, alderperson, and Torres.

Torres reviewed the 2023 budget, expenses by type, expenses by department and the 2023 priorities.

He said deferred/delayed capital projects from the 2023 budget include the city’s website, a comprehensive plan and use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Alderperson Steve Willis said a priority for him is the comprehensive plan. He said constituents have asked if the city would consider building a splash pad and having a forester look at the health of city trees. He added there is an interest in increasing the parks and recreation budget to maintain playgrounds. “Park and Rec does the most with the least,” he said.

Birke said she’d like the city to look at its fleet of vehicles to find ways to save money in fuel costs and be more efficient, “so departments can focus on human resources.” She said she’d also like to see the fire department’s budget increased.

Cyndy Hubbard said she would like to have the city give more money to the Vernon County Historical Society. She said the city gives the historical society $1,000. “They bring business and people to town.”

“It’s important to hear from all of you regarding the budget,” Torres said. “When we bring you the draft we want to be sure it’s what you want to see.”

The budget team will be meeting in the City Hall lower community room, Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 5 p.m., with the library (5-6:15 p.m.), public works (6:15-7:30 p.m.) and fire department (7:30-8:45 p.m.) presenting their initial budget proposals. A meeting will also be held Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 5:30 p.m., with the police department (5:30-6:45 p.m.), parks and recreation (6:45-8 p.m.), and administrative and miscellaneous (8-9 p.m.) initial budget proposals being given.

The meetings are open to the public and there will be time for public comment following each presentation. The public can join virtually for either day of presentations by going to the city’s website or Facebook page for Zoom information.