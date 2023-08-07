The Viroqua City Council has voted to demolish the old City Hall building, located at 202 N. Main St.

Alderpersons made the unanimous decision at its regular meeting Tuesday, July 25, following numerous public comments and a long discussion among themselves.

During the first period for public comment, 11 people asked the city council to consider options other than demolishing the building.

Dian Krause, president of the Vernon County Historical Society Board of Directors, said she was asked by the board to write a letter regarding the old City Hall building. She said the board was aware of the council’s concern of the streetlight pole on the corner and the turning trucks. “Once the building is demolished, it’s lost in the mist of time. We ask the council to give it more thought.”

Eddy Nix, a member of the historical society board of directors and the Historic Preservation Commission, said the corner of North Main and West Decker streets where the building stands has a great deal of history, as does the building. He said holographic streetlights “are a thing” and a truck can’t run over them. “That’s one idea,” Nix said.

Sonja Newenhouse said it would be more sustainable to keep the building because building new is expensive, and it would increase economic development. She said she didn’t think a green space at that location would be used.

A couple people who spoke suggested the city consider petitioning the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to get trucks off Decker Street and move them to West Broadway Street to address public safety concerns.

Prior to the vote, the matter was discussed at length.

Sarah Grainger, director of public works/city engineer, shared a letter from the WisDOT stating it had no plan to transfer State Hwy. 56 to West Broadway; however, the letter stated WisDOT could sent the process and the steps for the city to solicit the department to review the process and then WisDOT would determine if a transfer is warranted.

City Administrator Nate Torres asked Grainger how long she thought it could take the WisDOT to determine if a transfer is warranted. Grainger said it would be a long process and it would be safe to say it could take four to five years.

Fire Chief Chad Buros said he had no interest in the old City Hall building or “skin in the game.” “My sole purpose is public safety.” He said he was concerned the streetlight pole on the corner could be hit again and could kill someone. “Ideas and concepts are great,” Buros said. “It would be awesome if the building stayed. If we wait for five years to change the road, someone could be killed if the pole is hit. It’s about the safety of the people.”

Buros said the old City Hall building needs a lot of work, including window and roof issues, code issues and tuck-pointing issues.

Alderperson Tanja Birke said there are also site-line issues at the corner.

Kristal Welter asked Torres about the costs of waiting to demolish the old City Hall building. He said utilities are the biggest expense, as there are large openings in the building which make climate control in the winter expensive.

“The building is in rough shape outside. It’s an old building on life support.” He said there is one boiler left.

Torres presented a project timeline for the old City Hall building. The timeline includes coordinating the testing of hazardous materials and getting quote(s) for hazard material mitigation, with a deadline of Sept. 1. Between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15, the city will procure at least two bids for building demolition; with the city council projected to review and approve quotes for hazardous material mitigation and demolition at its meeting on Sept. 26. Work will not proceed until after Dec. 1. Removal of hazardous materials, demolition of the building and restoration of the parcel is projected to happen between Dec. 2 and April 1, 2024.

The timeline also includes the removal of City Hall documents and materials to the new City Hall building, relocation of wanted furniture/decor to the new City Hall building, and the sale of unwanted furniture and of salvageable materials.

Torres presented a rough demolition budget from a local contractor. Option A, a full restoration which includes removing the concrete foundation, is a grand total of $80,820. Option B, which leaves the concrete foundation, is a grand total of $77,420.

Mayor Justin Running said the city could keep control of the spot, as there is some appeal to acknowledge the history of the area. Alderperson Cyndy Hubbard said the corner can be a historical site without a building.

“We’ve had multiple meetings with safety folks, with glaring safety issues … it’s a dangerous intersection,” Running said. “We have the potential to get ahead of the problem.”

City staff moved into the new City Hall building at 124 W. Decker St. on May 16, 2022.