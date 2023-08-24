A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house are planned to celebrate the end of construction of the new Viroqua City Hall building. The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. at City Hall located at 124 W. Decker St.

“As Mayor of the City of Viroqua, please join me in celebrating the official opening of our newly constructed City Hall facility,” said Mayor Justin Running.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin shortly after 3 p.m., and will feature those individuals closely involved with the project offering brief remarks. Following the ceremony, attendees will be welcome to walk through the building where they will be greeted by City Hall staff. Light refreshments will be served and giveaways handed out.

The City Hall construction project commenced in June 2021 following a groundbreaking ceremony. In May 2022, the building opened for business.