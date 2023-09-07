The Viroqua FFA Alumni honored now-retired Viroqua High School ag education teacher and FFA advisor Lloyd Hardy during his retirement party held in late July.

Hardy just completed 33 years of service to Viroqua Area Schools.

On behalf of the Viroqua FFA Alumni, Myron Hornby, 20-plus year treasurer of the organization presented Hardy with a plaque that read, “For your dedication, and for inspiring us all. A great Ag. Education Teacher & FFA Advisor plants the seeds of knowledge, waters them with wisdom, and watches as futures bloom. Your guidance has sown the seeds of success, growing a generation of leaders (at) Viroqua High School.” “Ag. Education Teacher and FFA Advisor 1990-2023”

The Viroqua FFA Alumni also presented Hardy and the new high school ag teacher/FFA advisor Hannah Nusbaum with a plaque to be hung in the new addition to the ag and tech education area at the school recognizing 100 years of ag teachers who taught at Viroqua High School.

Nusbaum, who also student taught ag education at Viroqua High School in the spring of 2023, presented Hardy with a framed Viroqua FFA advisor jacket keepsake for his years of service.

These words were shared with Lloyd during the event: “Lloyd, Doing, learning, living, and serving are words you have lived by. You are incredibly humble, you have always provided strong leadership. You are dedicated, committed, hardworking, genuine, fun, a true friend, dependable, calm, thoughtful, engaging, a great teacher & mentor, kind & caring, respectful, honest & trustworthy. Your character Is without question. You are the kind of person we all would like to be. Our deepest appreciation and heartfelt thanks to you for the impact you have had on so many lives. Not only the many students over the years but the whole community. Sincerely, The Viroqua FFA Alumni”