The Viroqua Fire Department extinguished a fire at the Southwest Sanitation Transfer Station in the city, Wednesday, May 31.

According to a press release from the fire department, at 12:24 p.m. it was dispatched to the Southwest Sanitation Transfer Station at 701 Power Drive. When the department arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the structure and flames were coming from one of the piles of garbage inside of the structure.

The fire was brought under control quickly, and the department cleared at about 1:55 p.m. There was no damage to the structure. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.

Assisting departments were the Westby Fire Department, Viola Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance and Viroqua Police Department.