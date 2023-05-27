Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Viroqua High School Class of 2023 marked the end of their time in the school district with graduation on the high school track, Saturday, May 27.

The afternoon ceremony included the announcement of the Class of 2023 Salutatorian Henry Urch and Class of 2023 Valedictorian Moriah Cress. Urch and Cress each gave an address. Senior Class President Urch also gave a welcome and presented the class officers.

The ceremony, which honored Viroqua High School, Laurel High School and Better Future High School seniors, also included a welcome by District Administrator Tom Burkhalter, academic excellence recognition and remarks by Principal Jason Cress, and the VHS band playing the processional, recessional and “Fate of the Gods,” and board of education members presenting the diplomas