Viroqua High School seniors who have earned gold cords for their 3.6 grade-point average pose for a photo at the at the 61st annual Honors Program. Pictured are (front, from left) Braylan Zitzner, Aaliyah Fox, Sydney Burckhardt, Maggie Berra, Charlie Durochik; (second row) Nevaeh Hubbard, Mara Anderson, Schuyler Hawklove; (third row) Anika Nemes, Mason Hopkins, Clayton Weston, Harry Devine; (fourth row) Jordan Sowle, Odin Snowdeal, Cooper Gelhaus and Henry Urch. Not pictured are Moriah Cress, Cannen Fortney and Breckin Petersen.