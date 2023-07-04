McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is one of more than 200 public libraries across 45 states awarded a national grant to host digital literacy workshops. The grant was awarded by the Public Library Association and A&T.

The grant supports public libraries in their work to help residents improve digital skills and to promote broadband adoption among families and communities. The workshops leverage online digital literacy courses, developed with and for library staff and their patrons.

“This grant will enable the McIntosh Memorial Library to offer basic computer classes for our patrons. Having those basic skills is necessary today when applying for a job, going to school, or staying connected in a digital world with family and friends. This grant enables us to bring on a facilitator to help manage and implement this initiative,” said Library Director Trina Erickson.

Last year 160 libraries were selected to be part of the PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive, supported by AT&T. The initial group of libraries held more than 1,500 workshops which helped over 8,000 learners build skills and confidence using technology. $1.27 million is being distributed to this new cohort to increase the number of learners libraries can continue to reach.

PLA President Maria McCauley remarked, “Public libraries continuously play a vital role in providing digital literacy tools and information to their communities. The expansion of this powerful collaboration with AT&T for the second year will ensure that even more families and communities can benefit from programs and resources that increase digital access and equity.”

Workshops, available in English and Spanish, will be offered on eight digital literacy topics. Courses cover basic technology skills which include topics such as internet use, video conferencing, cybersecurity, and mobile device basics. Further information about the classes will be available through McIntosh Memorial Library will be announced in August.