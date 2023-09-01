September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind everyone about the valuable resources available with a library card.

From borrowing books, eBooks and audiobooks to getting homework help, learning new skills, or attending a book club or story time, a library card helps everyone do more of what they enjoy. All without stretching their budget.

Are you interested in trying a new hobby? The library can help. McIntosh Memorial Library offers monthly art classes, wood carving classes, a Youth Drawing Club and free access to Creativebug. This digital resource allows you to experience the joy of making art and crafts with thousands of award-winning video classes taught by top designers and artists.

“There’s something for everyone at McIntosh Memorial Library and signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning for students,” said Library Director Trina Erickson.

McIntosh Memorial, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of the community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org

During September, McIntosh Library will host library card sign-up activities including giveaways and activities giving you the opportunity to tell us what the library means to you.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.