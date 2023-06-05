McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is hosting a pet supplies drive in partnership with the Driftless Humane Society. The library is recognizing the month of June as “Kindness for Creatures” month.
Donations for the humane society may be dropped off inside the library in a collection bin located near the circulation desk now through June 30. The items the Driftless Humane Society are in need of include the following:
- Bleach;
- Laundry detergent;
- Clorox Wipes;
- Dawn dish soap;
- Temptations cat treats;
- Dog toys: Benebones, Kongs, Super Chewers, squeaky toys.
For more information about this program, call 608-637-7151, extension 7, like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org