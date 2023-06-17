The world’s largest library conference sponsored by the American Library Association will be held in Chicago, Illinois June 22-27. Three members of the McIntosh Memorial Library staff have been invited to the conference as speakers. Library Director Trina Erickson and Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon will present a program titled, “Transforming Community: A Rural Library’s Story” at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

In addition, Adult Programming and Outreach Assistant Maggie Strittmater has been invited to participate in Poster Day on Sunday, June 25. During that time Strittmater will share library best practices, studies, strategies, and solutions in poster format. Strittmater’s poster representing the work of McIntosh Memorial Library will be one of 200 posters on display showcasing what a library offers in six categories: The Collectors, Diversity Fair, The Educators, Global Solutions, Infrastructure, and Outreach and Engagement.

Erickson says, “Being invited to speak at the world’s largest library conference is a tremendous honor. We’re excited to represent the McIntosh Memorial Library and to share our story of how a small rural library can serve as an agent of change.”

The ALA Annual Conference & Exhibition brings together thousands of librarians and library staff, educators, authors, publishers, friends of libraries, trustees, special guests, and exhibitors. ALA Annual offers educational programming; important announcements and updates; relevant legislation and policies; and discussions that majorly impact libraries, their roles, and their ongoing transformation.

For more information, contact Erickson at 608-637-7151, extension 3. Additional information can be found on the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.