McIntosh Memorial Library, in partnership with Viroqua Area Schools, announces the registration date for the 2023-24 After School Program.

Registration will be held at McIntosh Memorial Library, Wednesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. inside the library. The program will accept 35 students enrolled in first to fourth grade and 10 students enrolled in fifth grade for a new “Bridge Program.”

“The Bridge Program will offer children enrolled in fifth grade structured time at the library to include homework help and the opportunity to participate in special events for all students enrolled in the After School Program," says Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon.

The After School Program is for students enrolled in first to fifth grade from public, private and chartered schools, plus home-schooled students.

The required program registration materials can be found on the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or at the library’s front desk. Hard copies of each required form will be the only method of registration. Electronic forms or ones submitted prior to June 14 will not be accepted. The program will be offered five days per week from 3 to 5:15 p.m. The program will operate from Monday, Aug. 28 to Friday, May 17, 2024. The program follows the Viroqua Area School District calendar.

McIntosh Memorial Library has hosted the After School Program in partnership with Viroqua Area Schools since 2017.

For more information about the program, contact Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon at l.sheldon@wrlsweb.org or call 608-637-7151, extension 5. The program is sponsored by McIntosh Memorial Library, Viroqua Area Schools, the Viroqua Area Foundation and the Viroqua Lions Club.