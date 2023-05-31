Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with Valley Stewardship Network, is hosting an Adult Book Read and Discussion during the month of June. The chosen book is titled, “My Double Life: Memoirs of a Naturalist.”

The book is a memoir of Fran Hamerstrom, an internationally known wildlife biologist and author. Hamerstrom is a trailblazer for her profession and her gender, honored many times over for work she is still vigorously pursuing in her late eighties.

Copies of the books are available for checkout through McIntosh Memorial Library. On Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m. there will be a book discussion at the library facilitated by Nan Marshall, the membership and communications coordinator for Valley Stewardship Network.

For more information about this program, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page or call 608-637-7151, extension 7.